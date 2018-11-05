After 10 years of delivering amazing stock images to customers all over the world, Fotolia was acquired by Adobe in 2015. Our promise was to build on Fotolia’s foundation and create an even better experience for purchasing and selling royalty-free stock.

Adobe Stock is a leading, comprehensive marketplace for digital creative assets. Given our progress, we’ll close Fotolia on November 5, 2019.

Get all the best from Fotolia and more.

In addition to the Fotolia images and videos you love, Adobe Stock delivers Premium Collection images from leading artists and Editorial Collection content covering news, sports, and entertainment. You’ll also get design templates, and 3D assets to make any creative project great.

Adobe Stock lets you browse and buy from right within Adobe Creative Cloud apps like Adobe Photoshop CC, Adobe Spark, and from within Microsoft PowerPoint. No more jumping back and forth from Fotolia to your favorite apps — now you can stay in your creative zone and get projects done faster.

Search is better with Adobe Stock, too. Use keywords as well as intuitive features powered by Adobe Sensei, Adobe’s AI technology to find images that are visually similar to other reference images or search for images based on aesthetic characteristics like depth of field, and more.

Moving from Fotolia to Adobe Stock is quick and easy.

If you’re an eligible Fotolia customer, you can transfer your account in three easy steps and use your remaining credits and/or downloads on Adobe Stock.* As a bonus, you’ll get at least 2x the number of HD files that you would on Fotolia.com..

Please note that Adobe Stock Credits and / or Downloads that you receive as part of this Offer are valid for 1 year from the date of the initial Transfer or each Monthly Quota (as applicable) and can only be used on the Adobe Stock website, not on the Fotolia website.

Simply log into your Fotolia account and then follow the instructions at the top of the page. The transfer takes just a few minutes and includes your current lightboxes, shopping cart, and license history — with unlimited downloads of past purchases. If you’re not able to initiate the transfer online, contact your local Customer Support to discuss your options.

If you need team sharing benefits or enterprise features, contact your local account manager to discuss the best options for your business. If you are unsure of who your local account manager may be, the Fotolia customer service team will be happy to connect you.

The Fotolia contributor platform is merging with Adobe Stock, too.

Currently, Fotolia contributors can continue to sell licenses to their content on both Adobe Stock and Fotolia. As of February 5, 2019, the Adobe Stock Contributor portal will be the one place to upload, index, and submit your content. However, even after February 5, 2019, you can continue to sell licenses to your content on both Adobe Stock and Fotolia and earn royalties for sales of licenses of your content on both websites. You will also be able to view the tax center and delete content via the Fotolia contributor portal. See the Fotolia Contributor FAQ for more information.

Log in to the Adobe Stock Contributor portal and sync your account in one step to access your content and sales history. Save time with features like auto-keywords, learn about bestselling content from our Contributor of the Week spotlight, and promote your work by creating a beautiful Adobe Portfolio website showcasing your Adobe Stock content for free.

Upgrade your experience. Upgrade your stock.

We look forward to having you join the Adobe Stock family. For more details about the Fotolia closure and how to transfer your account, please read our FAQ.

*Eligibility conditions apply. Please see our FAQs and the Fotolia Transfer and Migration Terms here