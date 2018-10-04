Mike Fouque is one of our local contributors – shooting, living and working in Marseille. He uses his hometown for all his compositions, because sometimes the most beautiful pictures wait right in front of you. Moreover, he is one of three photographers Adobe Stock challenged to rethink stock imagery. Here’s what he came up with.

A local lens.

Mike’s interest in local content might explain the three words he chose to take to the next level as part of the Adobe Stock challenge: business, summer, and travel. “Through my image, I wanted to show that a businessman can work from anywhere in the world, while enjoying his life,” he explains, “and I think my final picture reflects this.”

As with all of his local photo shoots, he placed great importance on a number of key factors. “For me the most important thing is that my pictures reflect authenticity, that they are as natural as possible.” Making the most of Marseille’s (normally) great weather, he aims to avoid the use of artificial light in his work. A similar natural approach is applied to models, avoiding too much makeup or styling. “I am looking for spontaneity,” he says, “I think this is what customers are looking for today too.”

Learn more about how Mike Fouque’s produced his image in this clip:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XpfYjEoYxTM&feature=youtu.be

Stand out from the crowd.

Mike Fouque is of course just one of many artists contributing content to Adobe Stock. Our global community provides a diverse and extensive collection for you to choose from, with every contributor interpreting a search term – and the world – from a new angle. So why not stand out from the crowd and set your work apart with local content.

Find out more about the Adobe Stock challenge and see the results of the other contributors: