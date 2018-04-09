Everyday searches. Extraordinary results.

The essence of a stock marketplace is its ability to deliver the assets you need right at your fingertips – and this is where Adobe Stock offers an experience unlike no other. As part of the world’s largest creative community, Adobe Stock contributors are continuously growing the database by uploading locally rich content on a daily basis.

Let us introduce you to three of our top contributors that you will see a lot more of in the weeks to come.

Meet the talent on Adobe Stock

With a focus on daily life – from stylish interiors to her young family – Berlin-based Anna Cor’s gift for visual storytelling is clear to see. For this artist, exclusive to the Adobe Stock Premium Collection, timing and detail is everything. The strong contrasts and grey undertones of her images create a sense of calm and understated beauty.

Flamingo Images, run by Janni and Stefan Dahl with offices in Copenhagen and Cape Town, focuses on lifestyle, fitness, corporate life and small businesses. “Our shooting style is mostly defined by capturing authentic moments you believe in,” the duo says. Their secret? Clear concepts, detailed planning, tailored model casting and the right locations.

Elsewhere, on the Mediterranean coast, Adobe Stock is working with French photographer Mike Fouque. Born in Marseille, the city is his greatest source of inspiration. With a focus on the region, his portfolio for Studio M is a diverse collection of people and places, from work life and free time to local fishing communities and rolling lavender fields.

Relevant content with a local touch

It is this local focus from international artists that enrich the content breadth of Adobe Stock. By working closely with contributors who understand their field and see their environment in their own unique way, Adobe Stock is able to provide a collection that answers to every image buyers’ needs.

The diversity of artists from all over the planet results in a multitude of images, colors and styles – from just one keyword comes a world of ideas. With this in mind, we’re embarking on an exciting project: In our next posts we’ll investigate creative interpretations of some of the most popular keywords. Stay tuned!

Discover Adobe Stock