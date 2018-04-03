Join the next generation stock marketplace

Offering stunning content collections is the obvious – but building technology that takes you to the perfect stock asset quicker than ever is what sets Adobe Stock apart.

Everyday searches – extraordinary results.

Adobe’s experience in storing, managing and processing huge amounts of data directly reflects in Adobe Stock: Powerful artificial intelligence at the heart of the database enhances the search functionalities. You’ll find that your keyword search takes you further, yields better results, and helps you find the right image faster than before.

It doesn’t stop with Keyword search, here are some more innovative search methods: “Visual Search” allows you to drag and drop any image directly into your Adobe Stock page and find similar stock images instantly – it’s a perfect way to find quality stock assets that you may be struggling to describe in words. “Aesthetic Filters” let you search for images with certain degrees of depth of field or vivid colours, simply by moving a slider, allowing for a more precise search.

Moving on and beyond.

Adobe Stock is getting better as we speak – and the more you enjoy it, the better it gets. It’s Smart Search capabilities is powered by machine learning that keeps on improving with every search query. As the largest creative community in the world keeps enriching the database with fresh local content every day, you can always find the content that is perfect for you.

Come and see for yourself: Discover the next generation of stock marketplace – upgrade your Stock today!

Discover Adobe Stock!