Want to spend more time creating great stock content and less time managing your submissions? With an Adobe Stock Contributor account, you can use our tools to reach Adobe’s market of millions of global creative professionals faster.

Your Fotolia account instantly syncs with Adobe Stock, so you can access your dashboard and complete sales history right away. You’ll still be able to access your Fotolia account and carry out your workflows as usual after you create an Adobe Stock Contributor account.

Here are some brand new features in Adobe Stock that you can take advantage of as soon as you sync your account.

Customized Headers

Now you can select a custom header image to be displayed at the top of your contributor page. Simply select an image from your portfolio and tap the “Make profile cover image” option.

The images are automatically cropped from the center, so we recommend choosing landscape images with a focus point in the middle.

Curated Collections

Curate custom collections to merchandise your content and present your best work to buyers. From the portfolio tab, select the pieces you want to bundle in a collection, and tap the “Add to a collection” button. You can create a new collection, or add to an existing collection.

You can include up to 1000 assets in a collection. You can create as many collections as you like, but only two will be displayed on your public contributor page. To select which galleries to display, go to the Collections section, and you will see that each collection has an option to “Feature on my contributor profile.”

Whether you want to showcase your latest shoot, share thematic galleries, or even categorize your work by content type, the choice is now yours! With custom collections, you can keep your contributor page fresh and up to date, so customers can see something new and different each time their visit your portfolio.

Sync your Fotolia account to Adobe Stock today to try out these new features!