“There’s no deeper meaning to my work”: Mirae Kim’s refreshingly open claim demonstrates her easy-going and fresh attitude to art. Her sole creative purpose is to enable people to enjoy her art, as well as becoming the artist known for using the color pink the most; two goals that we think she’s well on the way to achieving. As our featured artist for July, we spoke to her to find out more:

ADOBE STOCK: Can you tell us a little bit about yourself and your creative background?

Hello. I am a Korean graphic designer, Mirae Kim.

I am always a happy person and think positively and I think my personality is expressed in the design. Also, the most important goal of my graphic design is to make people happy.

It is a designer who pursues ‘fun’ that can be felt instantly rather than having a profound meaning.

There’s no deeper meaning to my work. Just enjoy and have fun! Thank you.

AS: How would you describe your style?

MK: Two elements of ‘fun’ and ‘happiness’ are enough.

AS: Where do you find your inspiration?

MK: I’m mostly inspired by interesting situations, conversations with friends, and creative films.

AS: What’s been your biggest challenge to overcome in the design industry?

MK: It is ‘creativity’.

Because trends change rapidly, finding newness is very important.

It is also important to have a design that makes the viewers remarkable.

AS: What are your perceptions of stock images, and do you think the perception is changing?

MK: It is a very interesting service that can directly sell our works.

Also, there are more interesting works than before.

I think Adobe Stock is the best among stock companies and most active.

AS: What did you like the most about using Adobe Stock?

MK: It’s a trendy ‘Templates’ section.

Template download using Adobe program is the best.

It is stylish and offers a mock-up file, which is really effective for designers.

AS: What’s been your favorite project to work on to date?

MK: My project is ‘line tennis’.

It is my favorite project to blend beautiful colors.

AS: What are you excited to work on in 2017?

MK: I was very happy to be selected by 20 remarkable artists in 2017 who were selected by Adobe, and it seems like I have developed myself through working with Adobe Stock.

Mirae’s exclusive piece of artwork created using just Adobe Stock assets

AS: What music do you currently listen to whilst working (if any!)?

MK: Listening to the Jackson 5,’ ‘I want you back’.

The moment I hear the song, I feel better.

Michael Jackson is a great artist since he was a child.

A few months ago, I was addicted to the “Guardians of Galaxy” soundtrack and replayed.

AS: What design trends should we be looking out for this year?

MK: Now ‘simplicity’ is not fun.

I think that the era of design to subtract something seems to be over. Therefore, it is trend to express fun and sophisticated feeling with rich color.

You can see more of Mirae’s work on her Behance portfolio and her website.