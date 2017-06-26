Adobe acquired Fotolia in January 2015 and launched Adobe Stock in June the same year.

At Fotolia, we work hard to give our customers the best stock licensing experience possible. Adobe Stock provides an exceptional experience as well, so we wanted to tell you a little bit about the service in case you haven’t had a chance to check it out:

The Core asset collection in Adobe Stock comes from Fotolia, so you’ll find all the assets you love there. You’ll also find a unique and diverse portfolio of content uploaded from our world-class community of creative professionals.

In addition, Adobe Stock includes the Premium Collection, a hand-selected portfolio of assets from incredible artists and agencies around the world including Stocksy, 500px, and Pond5. You’ll find 4K video, templates, and 3D objects in Adobe Stock as well. And just last week we added even more amazing content — editorial assets — through partnerships with Reuters and USA TODAY.

Adobe Stock is natively integrated within Adobe Creative Cloud, meaning you can search, manage, and license assets from within all your favorite Creative Cloud desktop applications, including Adobe Photoshop CC, Illustrator CC, and InDesign CC.

Adobe recognizes the challenges you face in your day-to-day creative work, so we’ve introduced some great search features to help you find the perfect asset quickly and efficiently. In November 2016, we added Visual Search to Adobe Stock. This feature lets you simply drag any still image into your browser to find similar images. And last week we introduced Aesthetic Filters. This feature gives you an entirely new way to search for images using aesthetic characteristics, the first of which are Depth of Field and Vivid Color.

We think you’re going to love Adobe Stock. If you have a subscription or you’re a credit buyer, you can continue to purchase assets the way you always have.

Discover Adobe Stock at stock.adobe.com, and get inspired by Adobe Stock tutorials, trends, and contributor stories on the Adobe Stock Facebook and Twitter pages.