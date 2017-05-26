Inspiration is a crucial element for any creative field. It is that which pushes us to the top of that steep mountain, better known as the growth process.

A lack of this important fuel is something that affects many professionals.

Personal problems, working under pressure or simply momentary unwillingless can handicap a professional.

Because of this, there is a need to constantly keep yourself inspired.

Some manage to do it naturally and without a lot of effort, whereas others face a true daily struggle to maintain high levels of inspiration and to not let the lack thereof hinder their professional life.

There is no instruction manual for keeping inspiration at its normal levels; however, there are minor tips that are helpful to all creative professionals.

Every person is different; therefore, tips are not universal. Whereas some find their lost inspiration as they calmly walk through the streets in the city, others find it in a TV series, while taking a bath or in the middle of nature.

Appreciating paintings at an art exposition or observing the beautiful work of illustrators, designers or architects can also trigger what was lacking in your mind and motivate you to act again with regained inspiration.

The important thing is to think about the ideal scenario so that your beloved inspiration can return to where it should have never left.

Do you understand the importance of knowing your own rhythm and knowing which situations increase or decrease productivity and inspiration?

Having the gift of becoming inspired is something that can and should constantly be perfected.

It’s not easy, but it’s not impossible either. Find your method of drawing inspiration and don’t let your fuel supply run down to its reserves. See, touch, hear, observe, decipher, understand, comprehend. In short, be inspired.