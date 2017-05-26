The visual artist and designer of Swedish spaces, Anny Wang, is proof of how curiosity and creativity surpass the importance of formal training. A recent graduate of the School of Design and Crafts at the University of Gothenburg, Wang has accumulated the respectable portfolio of a seasoned professional with years in the sector, when in reality, at 23 years of age, she has barely waded into her adult life. However, such precision, proactivity and suggestion of ideas are the fruit of experimentation driven by restlessness and impatience.

Unrestricted by structure, she defines herself as a designer of spaces and furnishings as well as a visual artist, recoiling from the more vernacular title of interior designer. Meanwhile her growth in these disciplines came along in a way best described as rebellious. Originally from a small Swedish village, Wang was rarely touched by any type of artistic influence; art was not a topic of conversation in her normal circles. In fact, her parents hoped she would dedicate herself to a more classic occupation and that she would become a doctor. Hence it is evident that it was by pure adolescent rebellion that Wang decided to pursue shapes and colors and dedicate herself to art.

Amongst her many forms of expression, it’s worth noting the artist has designed furniture, patterns and clothing, although what gives her the most pleasure is her experimentation with three-dimensional digital spaces. Her 3D illustrations often challenge the laws of physics, as does her project Physlab, in collaboration with musician and architect Tim Söderström, where the expected is not what takes shape, simply for the pleasure of eluding the numbness that can overrun us when we know what will happen and therefore provoke a reaction.

Iridescence, pastels, textures, geometry and, above all, shiny objects, are the most hypnotic elements that Wang will incorporate along the way to build these animations and illustrations to which she does not dedicate too much thought, but simply lets the flow go from her mind to her hand in favor of visual experimentations. Through the marrying of all of these elements—with superposition, angulations, reflections, shadows and more—Wang creates spaces as dreamlike as they are realistic that bring out the desire to inhabit them in the digital world.



No doubt, her unbridled focus on visual expression is the greatest thing she could have created for herself in the face of a very promising career. For now, all of this has led her to become an apprentice and intern for David Thulstrup in the study of architecture and design. She will refine her industrial, spatial and graphic design capabilities, although looking to the future, Wang maintains a professional spectrum that is broad and open.