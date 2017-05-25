We are experiencing a video revolution. Over 1 billion hours of videos are being consumed per day on YouTube alone, and by 2020, nearly 80% of all Internet traffic is projected to come from video consumption. Stock video plays an important role in fulfilling this demand, gracing televisions, movie theatres, computer screens, and everything in between.

At Fotolia by Adobe, we’re committed to building the best marketplace for both content creators and content consumers. Last September, we launched the Adobe Stock Contributor Portal, aimed at making submission easier and more convenient for our contributor community. Since then, we’ve been improving and adding new features, and we’re excited to announce these updates specifically for video contributors.

CSV Uploads

Dealing with metadata just got a whole lot easier! Now you can attach a CSV file containing tagging information including titles and keywords, and we’ll match them to your clips. If you have more then 500 clips, we also offer a video mail-in service. Get all of the details on this program here.

Upload from Premiere Pro CC

Videographers can take content that they have prepared to be suitable for the stock marketplace and upload it directly to the Adobe Stock Contributor Portal from Premiere Pro CC in just a few simple steps.

Select Adobe Stock from the publish tab from the Export Settings dialogue to send your clips to Adobe Stock, and finish up the submission process through our Contributor Portal.

Here’s a quick step-by-step walkthrough:

Try out the Adobe Stock Contributor Portal today!