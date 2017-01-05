Ever wonder what it’d be like on the edge of an erupting volcano? Italian Fotolia contributors Antonio Zanghì and Marco Restivo, who collectively form the Wead Agency, can tell you all about it.

Their images place you in the heart of the natural drama with their stunning photos taken of Mount Etna. Antonia and Marco have managed to capture the intense drama and extreme beauty of these volatile and explosive natural landmarks. Here they share how they go about capturing these beautiful images, in such dramatic conditions.

Weed Agency: In recent years we have followed almost all the eruptions of Etna, Europe’s tallest active volcano. Mostly all the pictures were shot at the end of long excursions, both at day or night time and in any weather conditions.

Seeking for the perfect shot we trekked for a long time, with heavy backpacks loaded with all the equipment such as cameras, tripods, microphones and only limited food rations.

WA: This photo of 2014 was shot at 3000 meters above sea level. After a long climb, we set up the tent just a few hundred meters far from the active crater, to have a shelter from the cold, waiting for hours just to get the best moment to “eternalize” one of the most violent explosions of that night.

WA: This other photo was taken on April 12, 2012 at 2700 meters above sea level. After several hours of waiting at the base of the crater the eruptive activity had intensified: fountains of lava, outstretched to the sky for hundreds of meters, heated up the air forcing us to “flee” from the spot we had chosen to observe the eruption.

After various minutes of running I decided to place my tripod and take some pictures, immortalizing my colleague Marco and some other volcano guides who were in “the front row” to watch this wonder of nature!

Thanks to Antonio and Marco for sharing their story with us! You can see more incredible images of volatile volcanoes on their Fotolia portfolio, website and Facebook page.