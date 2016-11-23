One of the challenges that many stock video contributors face today is the sheer amount of data that needs to be uploaded in order to grow their collection. We commonly receive terabytes of data, and even with a fast and secure FTP connection, it can take a while for the content to be transferred.

In response, Fotolia is now offering a hard drive mail-in program for contributors who have large video collections ready for submission. Simply mail your hard drive to one of our offices, and we’ll do the work for you. We’ll upload the content to your account and attach the necessary metadata to your clips, so you can focus on creating and shooting.

If you are an existing videographer who has at least 500 HD (or better) clips that are ready for submission, email us at stockvid@adobe.com to arrange to have a hard drive sent to one of our office locations. Please include your location, the amount of content you have (number of clips and size in GB), your existing Fotolia account information and the category your content falls under (Lifestyle, Nature, Business, etc.)

Requirements for hard drive submission:

500 or more clips

HD 1080 or 4k frame size

Files must comply with our video specifications

Have appropriate metadata or a CSV file with all necessary information or ensure that the metadata is embedded inside of the file in compliance with our guidelines.

If you are already a regular Fotolia video contributor and have had some content that you want to upload, then this is a perfect opportunity to increase your collection size. We will work with you to ensure that your content is processed as quickly as possible. Our goal is to speed your content-to-market process and lower the overall time for getting it online.

If you are a photographer and have never considered video before, we encourage you to give video a chance. The royalties are higher, and you already have all the necessary equipment – a capable DSLR camera that can shoot HD or better quality. After all, a video is nothing more than just 24 or 30 pictures per second.

Video continues to be the single most powerful medium in which the world communicates and the demand for video content on Fotolia continues to grow. There’s never been a better time to start your career in stock video!